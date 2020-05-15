A shaver that adapts to your needs.
With SkinIQ technology, every shave is your personalized shave.
A shaver that adapts to your needs.
With SkinIQ technology, every shave is your personalized shave.
Shave the way that feels right for you
by discovering your shaver’s most
important features
Shave the way that feels right for you
by discovering
your shaver’s most
important features
Our cleaning cartridges are made for for the NEW Quick Clean Pod, built to be 10 times* more hygienic than water for an efficient and thorough cleaning.
*with cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.