It might occur that water gets trapped in the pacifier after sterilization. It can get into the nipple through the air vent. To remove the water, wash your hands and squeeze the water out of the nipple with your fingers.
Article Published Date : 2022-01-03
It might occur that water gets trapped in the pacifier after sterilization. It can get into the nipple through the air vent. To remove the water, wash your hands and squeeze the water out of the nipple with your fingers.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.