Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Consumer products
EP3246/70 Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Series 3200 Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3246/70

My Philips/Saeco machine does not grind the coffee beans.

If your Philips/Saeco espresso machine will not grind the coffee beans but the grinder is turning, unblock the coffee funnel and change the grind setting.

Unblock the coffee funnel, perform extra cleaning

Unblock the coffee funnel with a spoon handle and clean with a vacuum cleaner

  1. Switch the machine OFF and wait until you hear no more sounds (this can take up to 15-20 seconds).
  2. Remove the brew group.
  3. Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and place the spoon handle into the funnel.
    Note; If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below
  4. Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee falls down. Note: Some force may be required.
  5. Remove all fallen ground coffee with a vacuum cleaner.
  6. Then put the vacuum cleaner on the outlet of the coffee funnel and cover the pre-ground coffee funnel with your hand. Or visa versa, put the vacuum cleaner on the top and cover the bottom.
  7. Place back the brew group, switch the machine back on and brew an espresso.
  8. After brewing, check if the funnel is still free from ground coffee. If not, repeat the unblocking procedure.

To prevent the coffee funnel from getting blocked:

  • Do not pour/spill any water into the coffee bean container
  • Clean the coffee funnel weekly
Play Pause

Change the grind setting to a courser grind

The grind setting know is placed in the bean container. For some machines you need an extra tool to change the grind setting, the multi-functional tool.

To change the grind setting:

  1. Place a cup under the dispensing spout.
  2. Press the button to brew a large coffee/ espresso lungo.
  3. When the grinder starts to grind the beans, press the grinder adjustment knob down and turn the knob one notch at a time. Stop turning when the grinder stops grinding. For some machines you need to use the multi-functional key (coffee scoop) to change the setting. Place the back-end of the pre-ground coffee scoop on the grinder adjustment knob, press it down and then adjust one notch).
  4. Brew a cup of espresso and adjust again when needed.

The information on this page applies to the following models: EP3246/70 .

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product