Auto Shut-off mode

A light is blinking blue or white in your Philips Steam Generator Iron:



If your steam generator iron is switched on and the blue/white power light or the LED light on the handle is blinking but the soleplate stays cold, your steam generator iron might be in auto shut-off mode.



When your iron has not been used for 5 to 10 minutes, it enters in auto shut-off mode. To use it again, please press the on/off button.



The heating up light is flashing in your Philips Steam Iron:



If your steam iron is left unused horizontally for more than 30 seconds, or vertically (heel rest) for more than 8 minutes, it switches off automatically for safety reasons.



When this happens, the heating up light flashes. Move the iron to turn it on and it will start heating.