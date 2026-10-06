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Party speakers
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Bluetooth party speaker
TAX2208/00
Party light
True Wireless dual connect
Karaoke input with echo effect
Built-in rechargeable battery
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Bluetooth party speaker
TAX4509/73
10 RGB party light effects
Microphone and guitar inputs
DBB bass booster
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Bluetooth party speaker
TAX4209/73
10 RGB party light effects
Microphone and guitar inputs
DBB bass booster
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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker
TAX5000/98
200 W max (100 W RMS), Bass+
Full-speaker lightshow
Bluetooth® Auracast™ and TWS
AC or battery power
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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker
TAX7207/98
360° party light
Wireless party link
Rechargeable battery
80 W RMS. 160 W max output
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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker
TAX4207/98
Flashing party light
Wireless party link
Rechargeable battery
50 W RMS. 100 W max output
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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker
TANX200/98
Bluetooth®
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Philips
Bluetooth party speaker
TANX100/98
Bluetooth®
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