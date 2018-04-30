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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

3000 seriesSlim LED TV

32PHA3082/56

Slim LED TV

The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 3000 series HD Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.

See all benefits

With Digital Crystal Clear

Slim LED TV

  • 80 cm (32")

  • LED TV

USB for multimedia playback

USB for multimedia playback

Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

Two HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

Digital Crystal Clear for precision you’ll want to share

For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.

Technical Specifications

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