2 year warranty
2 year warranty
436M6VBPAB/89
Get in the moment
Experience a new level of entertainment immersion with the new Momentum 4K HDR display with Ambiglow lighting. An expansive 4K UHD display with DisplayHDR 1000 delivers ultra-crisp and vibrant image quality that will get you in the moment.
Momentum
43 (42.51" / 108 cm diag.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000 delivers a dramatically different visual experience vs. other 'HDR compatible' screens. Extreme deep blacks and bright whites contrast with brilliant colors, to bring out details that you've never experienced before. Gamers can spot enemies hiding the dark corners and shadows easily, and movie viewers can enjoy a more compelling and lifelike show. This Philips Momentum comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your usage scenarios: HDR Game, HDR Movie, and HDR Photo.
Awards
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Low Input Lag best time < 4 ms, it is on some special case and measure it.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
The monitor may look different from feature images.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
10 bit is dithered by 8 bit with FRC