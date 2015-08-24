2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
50PUT6800/56
4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android
The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience.
127 cm (50")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
Dual Core; 8GB & expandable
DVB-T/T2/C
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open metal stand that not only integrates beautifully with your décor, it also lets you swivel the TV to adjust the viewing angle as well!
You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from two-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.
Ultra HD TV has 4 times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology, you’ll experience improved images regardless of the original content. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.