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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
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  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing

Discontinued

OLED 8 series4K Razor Slim OLED Smart TV

55OLED873/56

4K Razor Slim OLED TV

The award winning Philips 55 inch OLED TV. Step up your entertainment experience with its powerful P5 Processing Engine delivering source perfection, sharpness, color, contrast and motion.

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with Ambilight 3-sided

4K Razor Slim OLED TV

  • 139 cm (55")

  • 4K Ultra HD OLED TV

  • Quad Core

  • DVB-T/T2

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls, and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

Meticulously crafted proportions using true metallic design

Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

The Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine delivers an image as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. And motion is so smooth that you'll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

  3. Please be informed that your HDR function in your TV currently can be supported via Streaming and USB only.

  4. Netflix movie programs are only available via your content provider set top box (not available on your TV). Please approach your content provider for Netflix subscription.