2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
65OLED936/56
Superb. From what you see to what you hear.
A TV that any sofa would be proud to point at. Be captivated by inky blacks and rich OLED colour, the crystal clarity of Bowers & Wilkins Sound. And Ambilight - filling the room with the excitement of everything you watch - or play.
Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
4-sided Ambilight TV
P5 AI dual picture engine
164 cm (65") Android TV
A car chase. A whisper. The music. The exclusive Bowers & Wilkins sound enclosure brings a thrillingly lifelike performance to whatever you're watching. The iconic tweeter-on-top design keeps dialogue pristine. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of immersive Dolby Atmos.
With Philips 4-sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Twin processors with AI deliver a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich color, smooth motion.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
Memory size (Flash) : 32G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.