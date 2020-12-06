2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
86PUT8265/56
4K UHD LED Android TV
Family movie night. The big game. Whatever the occasion, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound. This TV makes all your content look great.
217 cm (86")
Major HDR formats supported
P5 Perfect Picture Engine
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness, and color that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in UK, Germany, Austria)
Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.