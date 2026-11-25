2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Series 600 Pedestal Fan
New
Support
ACP625/11
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Experience powerful, quiet airflow for maximum cooling, with tailored comfort through 3 speeds and automatic rotation. Designed for quality and stability, this fan delivers refreshing comfort day after day. - English (US)
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