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2 year warranty

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Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

Discontinued

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Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer

BG3015/13

Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 2.7 MB
  • 8 January 2024

Data Act Document

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 207.8 kB
  • 24 September 2025

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