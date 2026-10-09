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2 year warranty

All series

Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry epilator

Discontinued

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Epilator Series 8000Wet & Dry epilator

BRE700/01

Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry epilator

Discontinued

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Get the most out of your product

  • How to use, how to epilate, dry use video epilator 8000 series
    How to use, how to epilate, dry use video epilator 8000 series
  • Video zum Epilierer der 8000er-Serie
    Video zum Epilierer der 8000er-Serie

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 143.8 kB
  • 9 February 2026

User Manual

  • version: 2
  • PDF file, 5.1 MB
  • 20 November 2025

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