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Discontinued

Epilator Series 8000Wet & Dry epilator

BRE720/01

Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world’s first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.

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Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

  • For legs and body

  • Cordless use

  • +8 accessories

Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.

Our fastest epilator

Our fastest epilator

Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.

32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.

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Disclaimers

  1. vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige

  2. CLT Germany N=153, 2019