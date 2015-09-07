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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 5000Stubble trimmer

BT5200/13

Effortless even trim

This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results

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Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

Effortless even trim

  • 0.2mm precision settings

  • Full metal blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Integrated hair lift comb

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor