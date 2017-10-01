2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT6900A/00
Music never stops
My music never stops. Everplay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
10W, 10hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
Quick charge option
Charging the speaker takes quite some time usually. EverPlay offers a quick charge option that can recharge the speaker three times faster than normal USB adapter. By using Qualcomm Quick-Charge adapter (not included), that is commonly used in new Android phones, to charge the speaker, the charging time is much faster.
EverPlay speaker is super durable and features dust, shock and water resistance. Dust cannot interfere the operation of the speaker. And it is able to withstand immersion in water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes. This means that a session in the shower, getting caught in the rain, or a quick drop into a body of water will not cause damage. Under Shockproof designation, this product is tested in a "Torture Chamber" to undergo a roller swing test with simulated 5-year product life-time reliability. Everplay is truly durable built!
Finally, a Bluetooth speaker that provides a simple, clear way to see how much remaining power you have! With EverPlay, simply push the power button to see how much battery is left.