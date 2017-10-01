2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT6900B/00
Music never stops
My music never stops. Everplay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
10W, 10hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
Quick charge option
The DuraFit fabric covering the speaker provides both functional and aesthetic benefits. With upper rubber overlays covering a matching accent-colored cloth, the anti-slip, scratch resistant and washable material offers additional protection, while the unique rhombus mesh pattern also gives it a more modern, sophisticated style.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
EverPlay speaker gives powerful sound from a compact form factor, with the help of a large bass radiating area. It delivers extra bass boost and extension.