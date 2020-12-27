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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

MinicellsButton cell

CR2025P5B/59

Top quality technology for small devices

Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices

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Top quality technology for small devices

  • 5 units

  • Lithium

Reliable for long term performance

In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.

Philips Lithium batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

Use logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose battery

To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.