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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Cordless phone

D1411B/90

Keep it simple

The Philips D141 Cordless Phone with inbuilt speakerphone has the essential functions you need to enjoy quality calls. And with micro-USB charging, the D141 can run on a power bank, so you can keep talking even if the power cuts out.

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Keep it simple

  • 1.6" display/ blue backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

Easy to read 4.1 cm (1.6") display with backlight

Easy to read 4.1 cm (1.6") display with backlight

Advanced sound testing & tuning for superb voice quality

We test the sound quality of our DECT phones the same way as high-end headphone manufacturers do. Using an advanced ear simulator, we can accurately re-create the way people actually hear. This helps our acoustic engineers to measure and fine-tune things like frequency response, distortion and overall hearing perception, to create perfect voice reproduction.

Automatic Volume Control offsets unwanted volume variation

Automatic Volume Control offsets unwanted volume variation

Automatic Volume Control offsets variations in sound signal, which can be caused by distance, signal strength or the caller's phone - so what you hear always remains consistent. Reducing the audio amplification for strong signals, and increasing it for weak ones, it means you can enjoy a smooth conversation without unwanted sound volume variation.

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Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.