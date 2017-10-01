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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Cordless phone

D2302B/90

Enjoy the view

The Philips D230 Cordless Phone packs HQ Sound and a large, clear display in a sleek, ergonomic design. Enjoy smart privacy modes, great comfort and sound– all in easy handsfree style.

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Enjoy the view

  • 1.8" display/ white backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

  • 2 handsets

Easy to read 4.6 cm (1.8") display with white backlight

Parametric Equalizer delivers pure and clear sound

Parametric Equalizer delivers pure and clear sound

Our telephones use parametric equalization in the digital sound processing to fine-tune the sound response back to the intended linear frequency response curve, delivering sound that is pure and clear, for each conversation.

Up to 16 hours talk time on a single charge

Up to 16 hours talk time on a single charge

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.