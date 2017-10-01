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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Cordless phone

D4601B/90

Smart Elegance

With a large reverse display, extended privacy settings, micro USB charging and stylish contours, the Philips D465 Cordless Phone with inbuilt answering machine offers superior sound in a sleek form. Enjoy every call in crystal clarity.

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Smart Elegance

  • 4.6cm display/ white backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

Up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge

Up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge

MySound profiles to match your sound preference

MySound profiles to match your sound preference

Sound perception is subjective, and everyone has their own listening preference. MySound brings personality back to every conversation by allowing you to choose the audio profile that best matches your sound preferences: Clear – to make voices sound crisper and clearer; Soft – for friendly, softer tones; Warm – to make voices sound welcoming and warm.

Three-field entries for assigning 3 numbers to one contact

Three-field entries for assigning 3 numbers to one contact

These days most people have multiple contact numbers. Our contact list makes it easier for you to manage your phone contacts. Simply save three phone numbers for up to 100 contacts with a choice of three different field names for home, work or mobile.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.