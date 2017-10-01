2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
D4601B/90
Smart Elegance
With a large reverse display, extended privacy settings, micro USB charging and stylish contours, the Philips D465 Cordless Phone with inbuilt answering machine offers superior sound in a sleek form. Enjoy every call in crystal clarity.
4.6cm display/ white backlight
Handset speakerphone
Sound perception is subjective, and everyone has their own listening preference. MySound brings personality back to every conversation by allowing you to choose the audio profile that best matches your sound preferences: Clear – to make voices sound crisper and clearer; Soft – for friendly, softer tones; Warm – to make voices sound welcoming and warm.
These days most people have multiple contact numbers. Our contact list makes it easier for you to manage your phone contacts. Simply save three phone numbers for up to 100 contacts with a choice of three different field names for home, work or mobile.
This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.