ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB C Hub

        DLC6506C/59

        Adaptor - Type C to USB-A

        USB Type-C (M) to USB-A (F) Adaptor.

        See all benefits

        Adaptor - Type C to USB-A

        • Type C port

        • USB 2.0

        • Black

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports

        Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.

        Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

        Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

        USB-C port for latest mobile devices

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

        Technical Specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips