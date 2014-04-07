2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC7025/61
Truly clean floors with the power of steam
Truly clean floors with the power of steam. SteamCleaner Active removes dust and dirt for hygienic cleaning results on all hard floors. Its triangular extra flat nozzle reach even in hard to reach places like corners or alongside plinths.
1300W
Extra flat nozzle
2 microfiber pads
Dust and dirt is easily removed by SteamCleaner Active as steam dissolves and the mircofiber pad lifts and traps dirt.
1300 W for a fast heat-up time. SteamCleaner Active is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.
Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips SteamCleaner Active. Philips SteamCleaner Active kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all floors without chemicals and only the use of water.