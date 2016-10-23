ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

PowerPro ActiveBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8670/61

High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers high cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and Multi Clean nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty,with no dust cloud

See all benefits

Quick and easy emptying

High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

  • 2000 W

  • EPA 10 filter

  • 1.7 L

2000 W motor for strong suction power

2000 W motor for strong suction power

2000 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

New Multi Clean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

New Multi Clean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

The new Multi Clean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of even the fine dust.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips