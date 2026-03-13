2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron
Discontinued
Support
GC9247/36
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Important Information Manual Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron
User Manual Philips Family Garment Sanitizer
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
Contacting Philips
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