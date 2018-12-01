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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Toaster HD2590/91

Discontinued

Daily CollectionToaster

HD2590/91

Crispy golden brown toast everyday

Long slot toaster with 8 settings for even, golden brown results no matter what you toast or how you like it. An integrated bun warming rack suits anything from rolls to croissants.

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With 8 browning settings and integrated bun warmer

Crispy golden brown toast everyday

  • Long slot

  • Built in bun warmer

  • Plastic

  • Black

8 browning settings suit any preference

8 browning settings suit any preference

Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it.

Auto shut-off protects in case of bread jam

Auto shut-off protects in case of bread jam

Auto shut-off in case of bread jam protects against short circuits.

Built-in bun warming rack for pastries, croissants and more

Built-in bun warming rack for pastries, croissants and more

An integrated bun warmer heats pastries, rolls, croissants and more.

Technical Specifications

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