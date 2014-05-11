2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7301/01
Always warm tea, for the whole family
With the new Philips Teamaker you can make tea for your whole family with the large 1.9L content of kettle .The Auto Keep Warm function keeps the tea warm so you can drink tea, whenever you want.
Auto keep warm
1700 W
1.9L kettle
Glass teapot
The keep warm function automatically switches on when the water is boiling and keeps your tea at the right temperature as long as you like.
The 1700 Watt heating system in the teamaker allows for fast heat-up of the water.
Large 1.9L kettle content to allows you to boil water to serve tea for your whole family.