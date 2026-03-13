2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HD7431/20
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. - English (US)
My Philips Coffee Maker is turning off automatically
My Philips Coffee Maker is not working or turning on
The coffee from my Philips Coffee Maker is not hot enough
The Philips coffee maker still drips after brewing
My Philips Coffee Maker is not strong enough
The filter holder of my Philips Coffee Maker overflows