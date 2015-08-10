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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 3100 series Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

3100 seriesSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8831/01

1 award

One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

Get your perfect espresso from fresh beans thanks to the 100% ceramic grinders and easily select strength, temperature and length via the intuitive display. Your hot frothed milk is exactly how you want it thanks to the classic milk frother

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With our intuitive display

One touch coffee, exactly the way you want it

  • 3 Beverages

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Black

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

Technical Specifications

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