2 year warranty
2 year warranty
HD9314/90
Hot water for everyday use
Save time with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Kettle. Quickly prepare your favorite hot drinks and boil water for cooking with a flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Durable, safe and efficient boiling
Smart and convenient design
Discover the full breakfast set
A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching drip coffee maker and toaster.
Enjoy fast boiling and effortless cleaning with the concealed, stainless steel heating element - the perfect blend of speed and convenience for your favorite hot drinks.
Don't worry about a thing. Our kettle shuts itself off automatically when your water has boiled to avoid overheating.