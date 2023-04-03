2 year warranty
All series
Touch-up pen trimmer
Discontinued
Support
HP6393/60
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UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User Manual - English (US)
All (5)
How do I use the Philips Precision Trimmer on my face?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How to replace the battery of Philips Touch-up pen trimmer?
How to install the cutter on Philips Touch-up pen trimmer
How do I clean my Philips Precision Pen Trimmer?
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