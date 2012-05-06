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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6581/00

Reveal your skin's perfection

Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet&Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers

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Epilator with Skin Perfect system

Reveal your skin's perfection

  • Wet & dry

  • Deluxe edition

Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

For wet and dry usage.

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