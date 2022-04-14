2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
ProCare Auto Curler Auto Curler
Discontinued
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HPS940/03
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User Manual
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Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use my Philips Auto Curler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
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