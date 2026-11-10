2 year warranty
2 year warranty
New
PSG3001/36
Up to 25% less time spent ironing*
Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 3000 series steam generator.
Max 6 bar pump pressure
140g/min continuous steam
350 g steam boost
Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.
Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.
Awards
compared to EasySpeed steam iron GC1742
30% of saving in water and electricity in Eco mode