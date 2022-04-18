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2 year warranty

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Beardtrimmer series 8000 Waterproof shaver & styler

Discontinued

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Beardtrimmer series 8000Waterproof shaver & styler

QS6141/34

Beardtrimmer series 8000 Waterproof shaver & styler

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 956.4 kB
  • 18 April 2022

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