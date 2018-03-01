2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD560/01
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby.
100% private connection
Night light and lullabies
Talkback function
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.
The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).