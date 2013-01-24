Home
Bluetooth Headset

SHB3175BK/00
    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, sturdy package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value Bluetooth over-ear wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits

    Feel it. BASS+

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 40mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Compact folding
      40mm Neodymium speakers

      40mm Neodymium speakers

      40mm Neodymium speakers that produce big bold bass

      Great fit for everyone

      Great fit for everyone

      A swivel earshells design and adjustable headband makes it a great fit for everyone.

      Big, bold bass that you can feel

      Big, bold bass that you can feel

      Powerful bass to upgrade your listening enjoyment. Don't get fooled by its sleek design as the specially designed bass vent and specially tuned drivers produces ultra-low end frequencies that gives the headphones the unique Bass+ sound signature. Separate acoustic volume is used to make sure high consistency bass performance in every production.

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

      Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

      Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

      Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

      Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

      Folds into a compact form for easy storing and carrying

      The unique compact fold design gives you the best experience on the go. The headphones can be either flat fold or compact fold for easy portability and easy storage.

      Great sound isolation

      Great sound isolation

      Closed type acoustics blocking out ambient noise and providing better sound.

      USB charging cable

      USB charging cable

      The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

      With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

      Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Bluetooth version
        4.1

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Switch between call and music

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Music play time
        12*  hr
        Standby time
        166* hrs
        Talk time
        12* hrs
        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        8 - 21 500 Hz
        Impedance
        32 ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Sensitivity
        104 dB
        Acoustic system
        Closed

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.681  lb
        Gross weight
        1.216  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99168 5
        Height
        24  cm
        Height
        9.4  inch
        Length
        21.2  cm
        Length
        8.3  inch
        Nett weight
        1.481  lb
        Nett weight
        0.672  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        1.199  lb
        Tare weight
        0.544  kg
        Width
        19.1  cm
        Width
        7.5  inch

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 51613 99168 8
        Depth
        5.7  cm
        Depth
        2.2  inch
        Gross weight
        0.335  kg
        Gross weight
        0.739  lb
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.224  kg
        Nett weight
        0.494  lb
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.111  kg
        Tare weight
        0.245  lb
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Width
        7.7  inch
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        4.6  cm
        Depth
        1.8  inch
        Height
        7.3  inch
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Weight
        0.419  lb
        Weight
        0.19  kg
        Width
        19  cm
        Width
        7.5  inch

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

