Continuous calls, longwearing comfort
Philips SHM6500 over-ear PC headsets feature an adjustable and detachable noise cancelling microphone for uninterrupted calls. Soft cushions ensures long wearing comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Continuous calls, longwearing comfort
Philips SHM6500 over-ear PC headsets feature an adjustable and detachable noise cancelling microphone for uninterrupted calls. Soft cushions ensures long wearing comfort. See all benefits
Continuous calls, longwearing comfort
Philips SHM6500 over-ear PC headsets feature an adjustable and detachable noise cancelling microphone for uninterrupted calls. Soft cushions ensures long wearing comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Continuous calls, longwearing comfort
Philips SHM6500 over-ear PC headsets feature an adjustable and detachable noise cancelling microphone for uninterrupted calls. Soft cushions ensures long wearing comfort. See all benefits
Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.
The 40mm neodymium speaker driver delivers sound without audible distortion.
Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.
Convenient inline mute and volume control allow for quick adjustments.
Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long wearing comfort.
Noise canceling mic filters out background noise for great calls.
Compatible with smartphones, tablets and laptops.
Design
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Accessories
Product dimensions