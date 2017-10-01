ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Headphones

SHS3300BK/10

Extra bass

Enjoy the bass beat sound of ear-clip headphones that designed for comfort, stability and performance.

See all benefits

for powerful sound

Extra bass

  • 15mm drivers/open-back

  • Earhook

27mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 27 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

Ear cushions improve wearing comfort and bass response

The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips