2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPN1126BU/56
Power your electronics safely
Featuring 2 grounded outlets with individual power control switch, Full copper connections with socket safety shutter. Turning screw nob at the back to assure a level wall tap.With 3 USB charging ports Max 2.1A output
2 outlets
individual switch
3 USB charging ports
Black
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy
BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use
Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.