2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPN1358WB/56
Power your electronics safely
Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and individual on\ off power control switch.
5 outlets
3m power cord
individual switch
Orange & White
Converts one outlet into five outlets allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
Provides power to the unit which can be 3 m from the AC outlet.
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy