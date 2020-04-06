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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Power multiplier

SPN1358WB/56

Power your electronics safely

Featuring 5 grounded outlets 3 meter power cord and individual on\ off power control switch.

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Expand your number of outlets to 5

Power your electronics safely

  • 5 outlets

  • 3m power cord

  • individual switch

  • Orange & White

5 outlets

Converts one outlet into five outlets allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

3 m power cord

Provides power to the unit which can be 3 m from the AC outlet.

Individual on/off power switch

This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

Technical Specifications

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