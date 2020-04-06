2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPN1930WU/56
Power and charge your electronics safely
Featuring 3 grounded outlets, individual on\ off power control switch and 3 USB charging ports.
3 outlets
individual switch
3 USB charging ports
White
Convert one outlet into three outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
USB charging port allows you to charge USB devices.
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy