Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Power multiplier SPN2953WB 5 outlets individual switch 3 m

SPN2953WB/56
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips Power multiplier SPN2953WB 5 outlets individual switch 3 m

    SPN2953WB/56

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Power multiplier SPN2953WB 5 outlets individual switch 3 m

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Power multiplier SPN2953WB 5 outlets individual switch 3 m

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product