ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

USB Hub

SWV3817/59

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 ports mini hub With 1m DC cable

See all benefits

With individual switch

USB 3.0 exetend out to 7 Ports

  • USB 3.0

  • 7 USB charging ports

  • individual switch

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

Supports USB 3.0 data transfer

Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.

USB 3.0 downward compatible

Support USB 3.0 super speed 5Gbps transmission, downward compatible to USB 2.0 transfer speed 480Mbps.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 188.3 kB
  • 6 December 2023

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you