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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Type C to HDMI cable

SWV5430/10

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

Experience superior Hi-definition TV. Allows to connect your mobile device directly to TV, projector, or mobile display. Works with USB-C 3.1 port which supports Display Port alternative mode.

See all benefits

4K 30Hz Ultra HD with Ethernet

Experience superior Hi-definition TV

  • 4K 30Hz

  • High speed

  • 1,5 m

Smooth image with 30 frames per second 30Hz video signal

Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.

Metal casing with braided cable

Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.

UHD 2160p (4K)

Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 244.3 kB
  • 26 November 2023

Contacting Philips

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