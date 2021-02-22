2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWV5430/10
Experience superior Hi-definition TV
Experience superior Hi-definition TV. Allows to connect your mobile device directly to TV, projector, or mobile display. Works with USB-C 3.1 port which supports Display Port alternative mode.
4K 30Hz
High speed
1,5 m
Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother TV viewing experience.
Metal casing with braided finish protects the cable by enhancing durability.
Supports video resolutions up to 4K or UHD 2160p. This enables your display to rival Digital Cinema systems used in movie theatres.