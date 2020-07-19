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Discontinued

USB C Hub

SWV6135G/59

USB-C Hub expand to 5 mini ports

USB-C expands to 5 Ports : HDMI 2 USB-C PD and 2 USB-A port.

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Supports HDMI

USB-C Hub expand to 5 mini ports

  • 5 outlets

  • HDMI

  • USB port

  • USB Type-C PD

Supports 4K @ 30HZ

Supports high-speed HDMI 4K resolution at 30 fps.

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

USB 3.0 downward compatible

Support USB 3.0 super speed 5Gbps transmission, downward compatible to USB 2.0 transfer speed 480Mbps.

Technical Specifications

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