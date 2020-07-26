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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

TAB5105/98

Clearer TV sound

Welcome to simply better TV sound. Whatever you love to watch, this soundbar will make it louder and clearer--and you can control the volume using your TV remote. Pick from three preset modes to make voices, music, and movies more distinct.

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Clearer TV sound

  • 2.0 channel

  • Bluetooth®

  • HDMI ARC

Simply better TV sound

The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. Clear speech in the news. Two channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. Simply select one of three preset sound profiles to get the best sound for what you're watching.

HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote

The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

Connect your favorite sources for bigger sound

Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.