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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Remote control photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

TAB5305/98

Step up your TV sound

Hear more. Love more. This soundbar and wireless subwoofer take your TV audio up a level, delivering clearer sound and deeper bass. With Bluetooth, audio-in, and optical inputs, you can liberate your music too.

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Step up your TV sound

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • Bluetooth®

  • HDMI ARC

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. 2.1 channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers satisfying bass. Explosions will rumble. Music sounds fuller.

HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote

The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

Connect your favorite sources for bigger sound

Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.