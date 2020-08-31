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2 year warranty

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  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

TAB7305/98

Power to your movies. Or your music.

Be in the heart of the action. This powerful 300 W soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby audio gives you full, rich sound and crisp dialogue. From blockbuster action to must-see shows, you’ll hear more. Love more.

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Power to your movies. Or your music.

  • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • HDMI ARC

  • Dolby Audio

  • 300W

2.1 channels. Wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass. While two midrange drivers and two tweeters combine to deliver beautifully balanced sound with crisp dialogue.

300 W output. Powerful sound

The roar of explosions. Iconic soundtracks. With 300 W of pure power, this soundbar and wireless subwoofer will make music and effects sound much bigger. You'll hear more detail in quieter moments and action scenes will blow you away.

Dolby Audio. Be in the heart of the action

Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital Plus format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.

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